Pakistan arrests man accused of killing daughter in Italy
By BABAR DOGAR AND COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad. A senior police official in Pakistan said Friday that Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his village in the eastern Punjab province following a tip-off by Italian authorities and local police. The arrest comes after authorities in Italy discovered a body in a shallow grave near the Abbas family home in the farm town of Novellara. The woman’s father had fled to Pakistan and it was not immediately clear if he will be extradited to Italy to face a trial there.