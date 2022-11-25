‘Missing my baby’: Six killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Family and loved ones are mourning the six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. They included Lorenzo Gamble, a 43-year-old custodian who was a father of two. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as “Mr. Randy” by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area. Authorities have not released the name of the sixth person killed Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy.

By BEN FINLEY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

