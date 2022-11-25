Football leads Nielsens; Fox’s Hannity helped by Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Two NFL games led the Nielsen company’s list of top-drawing programs in prime time last week, as is typical for this time of year. Otherwise, former President Donald Trump shows that he’s still a television draw. Most of Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential candidacy was shown on Fox News Channel last Tuesday, boosting Sean Hannity’s viewership to 5.16 million people that night. For the rest of the week, Hannity’s show exceeded 3 million viewers only once, on Wednesday night. Nielsen said ‘60 Minutes’ had a strong week on CBS, recording just under 10 million viewers, and Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ was again the week’s top scripted series.

