Election battle won, real test begins for new Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Anwar Ibrahim has won a hard-fought battle to become Malaysia’s new Prime Minister. But a polarized nation will immediately test his political mettle as the reformist leader works with former foes to form a new unity government. Anwar got to work Friday, a day after he was sworn in as the nation’s 10th leader. His first test will be the construction of a Cabinet that can appease the diverse members of his unity government. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope won 82 out of 222 parliamentary seats in the Nov. 19 general election that saw the rise of Islamists. To cobble a majority, he won support from two rival blocs. Anwar says his focus is to tackle the rising cost of living.

