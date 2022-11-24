Domestic violence in Germany increases over last 5 years

BERLIN (AP) — The number of domestic violence victims in Germany – mostly women – has increased by 3.4% in the last five years. The German government said Thursday there were 143,604 domestic violence cases in 2021, up by 4,711 from 2017. The real figures are likely much higher since many victims are afraid to report domestic violence to the police. According to the report presented by the minister for women and families and the interior minister, 80.3 % of victims were female, while 78.8 % of suspects were male.

