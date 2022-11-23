Trump’s long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has teased a third presidential campaign from the moment he left the White House. But in the week since Trump officially declared his candidacy, the Republican former president has been uncharacteristically low key. There has been no massive stadium kickoff rally. Trump’s newly reinstated Twitter account sits silent with its 87 million followers. Trump hasn’t visited the key early voting states that can shape the contest for the Republican nomination. Trump hasn’t held a public event since his announcement. The light touch reflects the rushed and chaotic nature of the announcement, which even some of Trump’s closest allies had urged him to postpone.

