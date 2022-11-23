Thai authorities seeking suspect in southern car bombing

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Police are trying to identify the suspect in a bombing of police housing that killed one officer and wounded 45 other people in southern Thailand. Police said the suspect drove a black pickup truck into the compound then walked out after parking the vehicle. He was dressed to look like a plainclothes officer in the images captured by a surveillance camera. The wounded victims were mostly civilians, including three children. The bombing Tuesday happened in southern Thailand, which has been troubled by a Muslim separatist insurgency. More than 7,300 people have been killed since in 2004 in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, the only provinces with Muslim majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand.

