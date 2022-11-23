Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Pope Francis has named a coadjutor bishop to assist conservative Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin and succeed him when he retires. The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning is the new coadjutor bishop of Providence with a right of succession. By naming a coadjutor bishop, Francis has already identified Tobin’s successor. It could be read as a sign that the pope is eager to see the retirement of Tobin, a frequent critic of Francis who has prompted widespread backlash for some of his positions on culture war issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage. Tobin turns 75 on April 1 and must submit his resignation then to Francis, who can decide to accept it or keep him on.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.