Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye in the Nov. 8 election to win the full two-year term. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, with her win in the August special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. Results of the ranked vote Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday.

