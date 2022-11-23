Mexico launches online platform for dual-use precursors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has presented an online platform that it claims will allow authorities to track the import and consumption so-called “dual use” precursor chemicals that are often used to make synthetic drugs like meth and fentanyl. Mexico has detected a number of companies that lost shipments of chemicals like ephedrine, benzene or ammonium chloride to theft, or sold them to front companies used by drug cartels. In a presentation Wednesday, the head of Mexico’s health and drug regulatory agency said corruption was common before. Alejandro Svarch said the new system will allow shipments to be traced, to verify how they’re used.

