Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made insult-laden threats against South Korea for considering unliteral sanctions on the North. Kim Yo Jong called the South’s new president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Her diatribe Thursday came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was reviewing additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. Last month, South Korea imposed its first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years, but those were related to near-nonexistent financial dealings between the rivals and are largely symbolic. Fresh sanctions from the U.N. Security Council are unlikely because China and Russia oppose them.

