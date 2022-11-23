Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers are narrowing their work to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people. More than a third of the victims were children. Rescuers are using backhoe loaders, sniffer dogs and life detectors to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village, where a landslide set off by Monday’s quake left tons of mud, rocks and trees. Around 40 victims are believed still stuck in the soil and rubble. The national search agency says rescuers are also working on other impacted areas to make sure there are no more victims. On Wednesday, searchers rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his collapsed house.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.