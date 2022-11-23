Diversity in space: Europe space agency to unveil recruits

PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency is unveiling its newest astronaut recruits, concluding its first recruitment drive in over a decade that aims to bring diversity to space travel. Over 22,000 applicants came forward in the hiring push announced February of last year by Europe’s answer to NASA — including more women than ever and some 200 people with disabilities. A final selection of just four to six people will be announced as Europe’s next astronauts in a Paris news conference Wednesday, with a reserve team of about 20. Finalist candidates have undergone intensive screening over the past year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.