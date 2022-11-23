Cat’s out of the bag when TSA finds stowaway feline at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause. As the bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the Transportation Security Administration agent was in for a surprise: Inside were four paws and a tail belonging to a feline stowaway. A TSA spokesperson on Tuesday tweeted a photo of the cat’s fur peaking out the suitcase. The cat, identified by the New York Post as “Smells,” was returned to its owner. She says Smells must have crawled into the suitcase of a visiting friend.

