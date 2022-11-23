Body of Israeli citizen, taken by militants, being returned

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that the body of an Israeli teen that was taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital is being returned to his family. Relatives of Tiran Fero, 17, said militants in the West Bank city of Jenin entered the hospital where Fero was seeking treatment after a car crash. They disconnected him from hospital equipment while still alive, according to his father, and removed him from the hospital. The Israeli military said Thursday Fero was already dead when he was snatched. Fero is from Israel’s Druze Arab minority. The incident threatened to ratchet up already boiling tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

