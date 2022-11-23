Banker for Alex Murdaugh convicted of bank fraud charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients has been found guilty of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail after Tuesday’s convictions as he awaits sentencing at a later date. Each of the six charges he was convicted of in federal court carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison. It was the first trial related to the sprawling Murdaugh legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Murdaugh’s trial on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start in January.

