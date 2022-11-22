Skip to Content
Video footage of fatal police shooting in Louisiana released

By SARA CLINE
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Footage of a deadly traffic stop in central Louisiana between a Black motorist and white office, which spiraled into a 30-second struggle on the ground before the officer fired his weapon, has been released by state police. Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney representing the family of Derrick J. Kittling — the 45-year-old motorist fatally shot in the head during the incident — called the death “unwarranted” and “completely preventable.” In addition, Crump demanded that the officer involved — Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Rodney Anderson — be fired, and accused him of profiling Kittling.

