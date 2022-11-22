Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent review of the documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to end the review process, saying the appointment of a so-called special master has unnecessarily delayed its investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Lawyers for Trump want the special master’s work to continue. Both sides will argue Tuesday before the appeals court.

