Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning Tuesday came hours after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim called that statement “disgusting” and “a wanton violation of our sovereignty.” North Korea on Friday tested it most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, which some experts say could potentially strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.