Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear plant,. The official news agency described the step as a response to a recent resolution by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, but did not elaborate. The increased enrichment was seen as a significant addition to the country’s nuclear program. Enrichment to 60% purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb. Iran is already enriching to 60% purity at its Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.

