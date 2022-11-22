‘I don’t dance’: Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad

While promoting his latest movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Daniel Craig said dancing doesn’t come naturally to him. But he couldn’t resist a pitch from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad, which was the James Bond actor swinging his hips and shimmying down hotel corridors while showing off tattooed biceps and a devastating pout. He said it was “hard work because I don’t dance.” He credits choreographer JaQuel Knight with whipping his dance moves into shape.

