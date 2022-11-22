Guadeloupe government fights ‘large-scale’ cyberattack

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is fighting what it calls a “large-scale” cyberattack on its computer networks. The government said Monday that it is working with an unidentified specialized firm to limit the consequences of the attack as it tries to restore its systems as soon as possible. An announcement warning of the attack remained posted on the government’s main website on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the hackers were demanding a ransom and what government services might have been affected by the attack. A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

