Greece: Rescue operation for hundreds on drifting boat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a major rescue operation is underway off the coast of the southern island of Crete after a boat believed to be carrying hundreds of migrants lost steering and was drifting in rough seas. The coast guard says passengers on the boat made a distress call to an emergency number during the night to alert authorities. According to the passengers, there are around 400-500 people on board the vessel, the coast guard said, but added that the figure could not immediately be confirmed. Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.