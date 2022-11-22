Ex-prosecutor guilty of stalking estranged wife, boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was convicted of the misdemeanor Monday after he entered his plea. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 47-year-old faces up to a year in jail. Prosecutors say Glass improperly used a law enforcement database to look up his estranged wife’s boyfriend and then asked officers he knew to follow them for several months in 2020 and try to catch them driving drunk. Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, said he acknowledges it was wrong to use officers as his own private detectives. Glass resigned last year after his second drunken-driving arrest.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.