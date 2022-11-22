Colorado club shooting survivor: ‘I want to be resilient’

A man who survived a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs says he wants to be resilient and won’t be “taken out by some sick person.” Sixty-three-year-old Ed Sanders has been a patron of Club Q for 20 years — and was even there on the club’s opening night. On Saturday, Sanders was just opening up a bar tab when he was shot in the back, then shot again in the leg before he fell to the floor. Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the attack, which killed five people and left 17, including Sanders, with gunshot wounds. Sanders says he knew many of the victims, and the shooting shows that LGBTQ people need to be loved.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.