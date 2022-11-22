Candlelight vigil held for slain Virginia mom, 3 children

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Parents, teachers, classmates and community members lit candles, prayed and shared memories during a candlelight vigil for a mother and three children who were fatally shot at their home in Virginia last week. Authorities said JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report an intruder in her home south of Richmond. When police arrived, they found the bodies of Cottle and her children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, and 4-year-old twins, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. Police said the investigation led to Cottle’s former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. He was arrested near his home in Waldorf, Maryland, nine hours after the killings. A motive is unclear.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.