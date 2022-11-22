Authorities: 2 dead in North Carolina helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that two people have died in a helicopter crash near a North Carolina interstate highway. Mecklenburg County EMS service said on Twitter Tuesday that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area. It wasn’t immediately clear if those killed were onboard the aircraft or if there were other injuries. The Charlotte Observer reported that the crash shut down southbound lanes of the Interstate.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.