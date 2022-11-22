3 killed and dozens injured in South Sudan road ambush

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least three travelers have been killed and 22 others injured in an ambush on buses traveling on a major highway in South Sudan. Gunmen dressed in military fatigues and armed with AK-47s ambushed two buses and a smaller vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway on Monday. The attack happened between Nyerjebe and Odemo villages some 55 kilometers (35 miles) from the capital, Juba. The highway crosses to neighboring Uganda. It has been a scene of ambushes since 2016. In August, seven people were killed in an ambush along the same highway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.