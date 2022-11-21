Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any Jan. 6 defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.