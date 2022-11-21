Veteran among those thanked for stopping gunman at gay club

Colorado Springs police is crediting two men for subduing a gunman at a gay club on Saturday night and saving lives in the process. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez on Monday identified Richard Fierro and Thomas James as the two men who stopped the shooter after he had begun spraying bullets across Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. The rampage left five dead and 17 with gunshot wounds in a space that LGBTQ individuals in the conservative Colorado city had long considered a safe haven. Richard Fierro, one of the men who helped subdue the shooter, is an army veteran who was at Club Q with friends and family members to celebrate a birthday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.