US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will fly to a western Philippine island province at the edge of the South China Sea to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters. A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island. Harris is to visit a small fishing community in Palawan and board a coast guard patrol ship. She will also speak about the importance of international law, freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the South China Sea.

