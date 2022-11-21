Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador after images that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and served as Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm. State media said Turkish officials condemned the incident and renewed a demand that Sweden take “concrete steps” against Kurdish militants. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. But NATO-member Turkey has not yet endorsed their accession. It is pressing the two countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations.