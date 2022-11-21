‘The Crown’ puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light

NEW YORK (AP) — Controversy and debate has surrounded season five of “The Crown.” But Elizabeth Debicki has largely been praised for her portrayal of Princess Diana. Debicki says she prepared for the role more than for any other job, especially with the responsibility to recreate Diana’s famed TV 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. Debicki says it shows how Diana was manipulated into doing the interview that proved destructive to her marriage. This season’s episodes also offer empathy for the now Queen Consort, Camilla, who was portrayed negatively by the media for years. Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the new season.

