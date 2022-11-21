Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:29 AM

‘The Crown’ puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light

KION

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Controversy and debate has surrounded season five of “The Crown.” But Elizabeth Debicki has largely been praised for her portrayal of Princess Diana. Debicki says she prepared for the role more than for any other job, especially with the responsibility to recreate Diana’s famed TV 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. Debicki says it shows how Diana was manipulated into doing the interview that proved destructive to her marriage. This season’s episodes also offer empathy for the now Queen Consort, Camilla, who was portrayed negatively by the media for years. Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the new season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content