Oklahoma officials open quadruple homicide investigation

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma. The OSBI said Monday that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI did not identify or provide information about the dead or wounded, but said the case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. An OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

