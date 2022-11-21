New Orleans cocktail book shows city’s elegant drink side

A new book from the owner of a New Orleans craft cocktail bar is showing readers an elegant look at cocktails in a city known for drinking excess. Neal Bodenheimer founded Cure in 2009 and since then has gone on to open other bars and restaurants. His new book is titled “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’Em.” It showcases drinks created by Cure staff and well-known New Orleans drink staples such as the Sazerac or the Ramos Gin Fizz. The book includes essays about the city and its drinking culture. Bodenheimer says the book is a “love letter to the city from me.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.