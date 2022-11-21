‘My Favorite Year,’ comic salute to TV’s golden age, hits 40

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A movie that takes a fond look back at the original golden age of TV has reached a milestone. “My Favorite Year” is marking its 40th anniversary. Peter O’Toole and Mark Linn-Baker star in the comedy that’s set in the 1950s and was produced by Mel Brooks. O’Toole plays a faded movie star who’s appearing on a live TV variety show to pay off a tax debt. Linn-Baker is the young writer who has to keep him out of trouble. According to one TV critic, the 1984 film is among the best depictions of TV in its infancy. “My Favorite Year” is available on streaming services.

