Memorial set Monday for one of 4 Idaho university victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A memorial service was set for Monday afternoon for one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their home early on Nov. 13. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Mount Vernon, Washington, where he attended high school. He was one of a set of triplets; all three siblings enrolled in the University of Idaho last August. On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.

