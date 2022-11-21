German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Colleagues say that unknown assailants have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital. The kidnapping of the Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre on Sunday marks the first kidnapping of a Westerner in Bamako in more than a decade. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion immediately fell on Islamic extremists, who have a history of abducting foreigners and holding them for ransom. Lohre has lived in Mali for more than 30 years, where he teaches at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training. A colleague said investigators later found his car door open and his cross necklace cut off him and on the ground.

