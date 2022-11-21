Colombian government, guerrilla group resume peace talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Colombian government and the South American country’s largest remaining guerrilla group are set to resume peace negotiations, breaking a roughly four-year hiatus during which the rebels have expanded the territory where they operate. Neighboring Venezuela on Monday was to host representatives of the National Liberation Army and the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The discussions in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, come more than a month after the rebels and Petro’s government announced the resumption of negotiations. The National Liberation Army was founded in the 1960s by students, union leaders and priests who were inspired by Cuba’s revolution. The group is believed to have about 4,000 fighters in Colombia.

