Chaka Khan tells stories through Apple’s Time to Walk series
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chaka Khan wants people to walk with her while she tells inspirational stories. Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often. In the episode, Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships during a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California. The episode also features songs including Khan’s “Woman Like Me,” Joni Mitchell’s “California” and Mile Davis’ “Tomas.” The series can be heard on iPhone and Apple Watch.