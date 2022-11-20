US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine officials say the United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines. The initiative will be discussed during Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit this week that focuses on the defense of its treaty ally in the face of China’s sweeping territorial claims. Harris will hold talks with President Ferdinand Jr. and other officials on Monday during a two-day visit that will include a trip to western Palawan province facing the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. She is expected to reaffirm U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in case Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

