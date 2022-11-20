S. Korea’s leader suspends Q&A with reporters amid media row

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over its coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s so-called “door-stepping” session was in line with his campaign promise to better communicate with the public. His office said Monday that “a recent unsavory incident” has led it to have determined the Q&A session cannot be maintained. It referred to a recent altercation between one of presidential aides and a reporter from the MBC television network.

