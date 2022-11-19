Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China as a symbol of hoped-for reunion between the sides, has died. The Taipei Zoo says Tuan Tuan passed away Saturday afternoon. Earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan. Ties between Beijing and Taipei have declined sharply since the pair’s arrival.

