Vatican urges German Catholic Church to put brakes on reform

ROME (AP) — Top Vatican cardinals are trying to put the brakes on the German Catholic Church’s controversial reform process. They called for a pause in the process during an unusual Vatican summit Friday, fearing proposals concerning gays, women and sexual morals will split the church.The Vatican and the German bishops conference issued an unusual joint statement after a week of meetings that culminated with the summit between the 62 German bishops and top Vatican officials. Germany’s church launched a reform process with the country’s influential lay group to respond to the clergy sexual abuse scandals. Preliminary assemblies have already approved calls to allow blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and the ordination of women as deacons.

