Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid operator is warning of hours-long power outages as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Grid operator Ukrenergo said Friday outages could last for several hours with colder temperatures putting additional pressure on energy networks. Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy and power facilities in the past weeks have left millions without heating and electricity, fueling fears of what the dead of winter will bring. Russian forces employed drones, rockets, heavy artillery and warplanes in renewed attacks resulting in the death of at least six civilians, over the last 24 hours Ukraine’s presidential office said.

