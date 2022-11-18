Plane hits vehicle on runway, catches fire at Lima’s airport

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima’s international airport has struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire. Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed. Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez airport, said operations at the facility had been suspended. There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo. Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

