Missouri summer camp operators sued over abuse settlement

A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The family reached a confidential settlement that included a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 after Yandell was abused by Peter Newman, who is serving two life sentences for sexually abusing multiple children at the Christian summer camp. The lawsuit says Kanakuk officials told victims’ families they didn’t about Newman’s sexual activities before his arrest, and encouraged them to sign settlements with non-disclosure agreements.

