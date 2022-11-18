Malaysians vote in elections as old party, reformers clash

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysians have begun casting ballots in a tightly contested national election that will determine whether the country’s longest-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago. Political reformers under opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are also gunning for a second victory in Saturday’s polls. With three main blocs vying for votes, analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could lead to new alliances if there is a hung Parliament. Many polls have put Anwar’s bloc in the lead, but short of a majority. Two research houses predicted a win for the long-ruling United Malays National Organization. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots to fill 222 seats in federal Parliament.

