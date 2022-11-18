Kansas county to fund search of decades of detective’s cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county plans to spend up to $1.7 million on technology to help search decades of files connected to a former police detective accused of abusing Black woman and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday night to find funding to help the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office review cases involving Roger Golubski. The former Kansas City detective is accused in two federal indictments of sexually exploiting Black females for decades, and of being connected to a sex-trafficking operation. District Attorney Marc Dupree told commissioners that most of the files involving Golubski are paper files stored in boxes in an old jail.

