IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government. A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Contaminated water used to cool the damaged reactor cores is being stored in hundreds of tanks. Japan’s plan to begin releasing the wastewater next spring after further treatment and dilution has been fiercely opposed by fishermen and divided public opinion.

